Love Island: The Christmas Reunion first pics – Could THIS couple be getting a second chance?

This is totally our type on paper...

All we want for Christmas is another helping of Love Island, and as good fortune would have it that’s exactly what we’re getting!

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion will bring together 19 of the show’s most talked about contestants for a good old festive knees up.

Presenter Caroline Flack will lead this loved-up reality TV gang through their paces once more, with Iain Stirling returning to narrate proceedings in his own hilarious style.

And six month’s on from the summer installment of the show the question on everyone’s lips is, who’s still single and who remains happily paired up.

Winging their way back for the reunion are Love Island winners Jack and Dani and finalists Wes and Megan, and Kaz (boyfriend Josh is away in the US).

Although viewers will no doubt be heartbroken by the news of Jani’s recent split, Danny Dyer – Dani’s soapstar dad – has suggested that the pair’s love story may actually not have come to an end.

In a snippet from this weekend’s Jonathan Ross Show he says: ‘I just want to put something to bed. She hasn’t split up with Jack, that’s all b******s, that is.’

Pressing the Eastenders actor for more info Jonathan asks why Dani seemed to allude to the split on Instagram, to which Danny replied:

‘Jon, they’ve had a row. They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it.

‘You know what women are like… I’m just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don’t know what was going on but I can tell you now, they’re sweet.’

Estranged couples Laura and Paul, Georgia and Sam and Ellie and Charlie react are also set to come to face in what could be an explosive reunion.

Samira, Dr Alex, Alexandra, Kendall, Hayley and Eyal are also returning to update whether they have found romance outside of the villa. Adam and Zara will also return to reveal whether they are still shacked up together.

With sprigs of misteloe likely to be hanging up on every entranceway and the mulled wine flowing, anything could happen.