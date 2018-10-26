We can smell the loyalty from here, babes...

The colder months usually spell the end to good weather, decent doses of vitamin D and our beloved Love Island.

However, avid telly watchers can wave bye-bye to the winter blues – as our very fave reality TV show could be back for a Christmas special!

Whose ready for plenty of elephants in the room, awkward pauses and loads of loyalty, babe?!

More: Love Island’s Georgia Steel reveals REAL reason behind Sam Bird split after cheating allegations: ‘I put my hands up…’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Yup – ITV bosses are planning to bring back all the Islanders for a one-off festive Love Island special, The Sun reports.

‘Bosses have been wanting to get the cast back together for a few years now but have finally been given the green light because of the success of this year’s show,’ said the telly insider.

‘They know exactly the kind of drama that viewers want to see and getting together the couples who have split will certainly make for tense viewing.

‘Producers are in the process of getting people to sign up and they are hoping that everybody agrees to it.’

With only FOUR Islander pairings from this year’s series still going strong, (Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Adam Collard and Zara McDermott, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Anderson, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley) we’re predicting a total awks-fest.

Most recently Georgia Steel announced Sam Bird had fled their love-nest (ahem) following explosive cheating claims.

In a message posted to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old detailed how she’d stayed over her ex’s house but kept the rendezvous platonic – having slept in the spare room.

However, her sleepover caused tensions between the pair, eventually resulting in their split.

Speaking with The Sun, Sam denied Gee’s claims of innocence – still suspicious she’d done the dirty on him.

And if that alone doesn’t spell excellent reality TV, we don’t know what does!