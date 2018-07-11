A new islander arrives and she has her eyes set on Alex...

He’s waited weeks for his dream-girl to arrive in the Love Island villa without much success so far, but Alex George’s luck could be about to change.

Despite viewers branding him ‘husband material,’ so far Alex has had failed romances with Megan Barton-Hanson, Charlie from Casa Amor and Grace. But, he might have finally met his match with new girl Alexandra.

The Hertfordshire girl is set to enter the villa on tonight and she’s set her sights on Alex.

‘I feel like Dr Alex could be a good match for me,’ she revealed. ‘I feel like we’d have some really in depth conversations, I’m knowledgeable, he is knowledgeable. Hopefully I can bring out his personality a bit. I’d like to get to know him.’

But, poor Alex isn’t the only guy Alexandra has her eyes on so he might have to ‘graft’ to get her attention, as she also likes the look of Josh. Eek!

Despite the fact he became official with ‘girlfriend’ Kaz just two days ago, the 27-year-old make-up artist isn’t letting that stop her from trying to crack on.

‘I’d love to meet someone,’ she explained. ‘I’m setting my sights on Josh. He is so my type looks-wise.’

This wouldn’t be the first time Dr. Alex has had to compete for the attention of one of the Love Island girls after he went head-to-head with dumped islander Eyal over Megan. Remember? How could we forget.

So what else do we need to know about new girl Alexandra?

‘I’m a little bit older than some of the others in the villa. I’m always the life and soul of the party and I’m a bit of a joker. I’m just always super positive and I love life. I like to spread positivity around everybody,’ she revealed.

Si or no? 🖤 A post shared by Alexandra Louise Cane (@alexandralouise__) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Let the games begin!