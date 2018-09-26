Another Love Island romance bites the dust...

It brings us new reality romances, countless clothing lines and people getting overwhelmingly excited over the word ‘text’. Yup, our beloved Love Island!

Alas, however, all good things must come to an end – and with the summer of 2018 well and truly a distant memory, keeping the Islander dream alive proved a little too difficult for another couple.

Very sadly, ITV favourites Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake have officially confirmed they’ve called it quits on their relationship following their return back home to Blighty.

Charlie took to social media to share the decision with fans, revealing that the duo remain on good terms and will be continuing on as singletons.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 23-year-old shared a message reading: ‘Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best.’

It appears Charlie is the only one to address the split, as Ellie is yet to comment on the decision on social media.

It would appear that the duo’s decision to call it a day has been a very recent one, as Charlie shared a very recent snap of himself and Ellie embracing in a smooch whilst holidaying in Switzerland just five days ago.

Just four days ago, Ellie also posted a snap of herself and Charlie onto Instagram – this time re-posting a snap from their time on Love Island.

Captioning the cute post, Ellie shared: ‘I love getting sent things like this! #memories’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn_-OLrgNZQ/?hl=en&taken-by=brown.elle

Whilst we’re gutted over the official split confirmation, speculation of a break up was already strife within the media – with 20-year-old Ellie sparking suspicion after she moved out of Charlie’s pad on Thursday.

However, they aren’t the only couple deciding to leave romance on the Island, as finalists Laura Anderson and Paul Knopps and Jack Fowler and Laura Crane have also confirmed their own splits in recent weeks.

Ah, the perils of young love!