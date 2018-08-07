Is it all over for these two?

Love Island might have only been off our telly screen for a week, but it looks like one couple have already hit a bump in the road. Well, that didn’t take long!

Yup, Ellie Brown and her millionaire boyfriend Charlie Brake were snapped looking less than chirpy following the Love Island Reunion Show on Sunday night after reportedly getting into a massive row.

Apparently, Geordie favourite Ellie, 20, was left bare foot and close to tears outside the ITV studios as she left the showbiz Aftersun party without her beau.

‘Charlie and Ellie had a screaming row at the end of the night’, a TV insider told The Sun.

‘They’re on the rocks already and it’s only been a few weeks. Of course it’s tough outside of the villa, you’re not just in your couples anymore and you both have different lives, with different friends.’

Revealing the reason behind the rumoured barney, the source added: ‘Ellie was wound up by Charlie spending his night with Frankie Foster and by not paying her attention when he first arrived at the studios.

‘That annoyed him so he was being really moody all night with her. It was obvious a slanging match was brewing.’

This comes after viewers were convinced that the Love Island pair were in trouble after they sat on completely different sides of the studio on Monday – despite jetting back from a family holiday to Monaco last week.

In a group shot of the entire 2018 cast, Ellie can be seen tucked away on the right hand side while her millionaire beau is at the back on the left with best pal Frankie. Interesting…

Although it looks like Charlie is keen to shake off rumours of a rift after he shared a photo of Ellie in his house today next to a heart face emoji.

In the snap, the blonde beauty can be seen sat on a swanky chair in the telly star’s pad while looking at her phone.

So, maybe it was just a lovers tiff then? We hope so because these two are the cutest!