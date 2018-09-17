The love hasn't lasted for this pair

Love Island 2018 saw several happy couples leave the villa together but sadly another pairing have confirmed that they’ve now SPLIT.

Yep, Jack Fowler and Laura Crane have parted ways less than two months since the show ended and they’ve put it down to their hectic lives getting in the way.

‘Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together,’ Laura, 23, told Metro.co.uk. ‘Feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life.

‘We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.’

Meanwhile Jack, 22, admitted that the break-up had been a tough decision in a message posted on Instagram Stories.

‘This has been a very difficult decision but one we have reached together,’ he explained.

‘We met in extraordinary circumstances and had an amazing time getting to know each other, both whilst in the villa and outside of it but our lives are currently taking us in different directions.

‘We will remain friends and I wish her all the best and I will continue to support her in whatever she does next. See you soon Surfer Girl!’

Later on the personal trainer attended a PA at a club and said it had been a ‘rough day’ but that fans at the event had ‘put a massive smile’ on his face.

Jack and Laura met in the final weeks of this year’s series of Love Island after Jack had previously enjoyed a brief romance with Laura Anderson.

They remained loved-up when they were voted off but sadly it looks like the romance is now over for good.

News of their split comes just days after Laura A and her partner Paul Knops – who reached the final together – announced that they’d broken up.

Prior to that Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster called it quits last month, despite Samira leaving the villa to be with Frankie.

Thankfully though several couples – including winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham – ARE still going strong!