Say it ain't so...

It seems like only yesterday we were watching Hayley Hughes give her *interesting* take on Brexit in the Love Island villa.

But alas, more than two months have passed since the final and another hopeful couple have reportedly split.

Yup, we can say goodbye to the prospect of welcoming the most adorable babies in reality TV history because Laura Anderson and Paul Knops have broken up – just eight weeks after coming second in the competition.

While this ridiculously good looking pair might have joined the couples club late on in the game – after Laura enjoyed romances with Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler – we had high hopes they were in it for the long haul.

But it looks like it wasn’t to be as a source close to the couple has revealed they haven’t spent enough time together to keep their relationship going.

‘Laura and Paul have been so busy since the show finished and both had holidays planned without each other – so have ended up spending a lot of time apart’, the insider told The Sun.

‘Paul went to New York for modelling work and on to Burning Man while Laura enjoyed some time back in Dubai where she lived before signing up to Love Island.’

Flight attendant Laura, 29, was last seen with her ex-beau on Saturday night as the pair reunited for a personal appearance in Huddersfield.

‘They saw each other on Saturday night but only for a personal appearance and things weren’t the same between them so they have decided to cool off their romance’, the source continued.

‘Neither of them will be ready to speak about their split in public just yet but they may well do later this week once it has sunk in.’

This comes after the Love Island stars were snapped in – what seemed to be – a furious row outside a club in London, although they later claimed the argument was nothing more than a ‘bicker’.

But the split hasn’t stopped Laura from making a huge move as the Scottish beauty revealed she’ll now be living just a few miles away from her former flame in a new flat in London.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality star shared a video of her luxurious pad, as she can be heard saying: ‘I just got to my new apartment. Eeeek I love it. All my stuff is everywhere’.

Well, maybe these two can re-kindle things now they’re just a matter of minutes apart?