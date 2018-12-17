Things have changed A LOT since the summer

While we all get emotionally invested in Love Island romances every summer – unfortunately, a lot of our fave couples end up calling things quits approximately three minutes after leaving the villa.

Yup, it turns out life isn’t quite the same back in wet and windy Blighty, so those summer love-ins soon become very fleeting holiday romances.

And this year has been no different, with more ups and downs than an episode of EastEnders since the likes of Megan Barton-Hanson and Jack Fincham entered the big wide world.

So with the Love Island Christmas reunion set to be #awks, here’s a look at the couples who are still dating, and who’s been dumped.

Love Island 2018: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

In case you missed it, Jack and Dani recently broke the whole nations’ hearts by announcing their split just a few weeks after moving in together.

Taking to Instagram, 22-year-old Dani wrote: ‘Jack & I have sadly decided to part ways.

‘It’s been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

‘We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani x’

However, since then Dani has shared an emotional message on Insta revealing that she still loves Jack and seemingly confirmed they’re definitely back together.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ‘Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I’m still 22 trying to get my sh*t together and grow into a woman but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary but arguments are arguments and I love him.’ Hmm…

Love Island 2018: Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley

This Love Island pair didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts… remember when Josh strutted back from Casa Amor with Kaz on his arm and ditched former flame Georgia Steel?

Well, luckily after the drama died down, this ridiculously good looking couple have gone from strength to strength.

Often sharing a load of loved-up posts on Instagram, it’s clear that Kaz and Josh are crazy about each other. Just. Look.

Love Island 2018: Sam Bird and Georgia Steel

We’re not sure anyone saw Sam and Georgia lasting, especially considering they decided to split up in order to keep their places in the villa.

But Georgia was determined to prove she’s #loyal and the pair tried to make it work back in England – even moving in together in London.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and they called it quits in September this year. Taking to Instagram, Georgia said: ‘I’m very sad to say me and Sam have split.

‘I will always care about him. However please understand this is a hard time for us both. Thank you.’

Clearly Gee is well and truly over her romance as she’s set to appear on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating in January.

Love Island 2018: Zara McDermott and Adam Collard

Adam wasn’t exactly a hit with ITV2 viewers after he made his way through Kendall Rae-Knight, Rosie Williams and Megan Barton-Hanson in the first five minutes.

But the ladies man seemed to turn over a new leaf when Zara walked in and the pair solidified themselves as one of the strongest Love Island couples.

That was until she got booted out and Adam tried it on with Darylle Sargeant in Casa Amor. Awks…

He soon came to his senses and went on to reunite with Zara on the outside world and the couple are still going strong. They’ve even got matching tattoos…

Love Island 2018: Laura Anderson and Paul Knops

Laura didn’t have much luck in the Love Island villa after she got dumped by Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler.

But it looked like the Irish beauty finally found the man of her dreams in gentleman Paul Knops… before they swiftly broke up just two weeks later.

After reports that the couple split because they were ‘struggling to spend any time together’, there was then speculation that the romance was fake, something which Laura quickly shut down on Instagram.

Coincidentally, Laura is now happily dating 2014’s Love Island winner Max Morley and the pair seem super loved up over on social media.

Love Island 2018: Samira Mighty and Frankie Foster

These two were the first couple to split after this year’s series ended, after Samira left the villa to follow her boyfriend into the outside world.

It came after Frankie was reportedly caught kissing another woman in a club and a video started doing the rounds online.

At the time, a rep for the star said: ‘Samira will be taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities.’

Love Island 2018: Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson

Things didn’t look good for these two at the start, considering Wes kissed Meg five seconds after he broke up with Laura Anderson.

Oh, and then there was the awkward moment Laura branded Meg a ‘sl**’ Ouch!

But despite the drama, Meg and Wes are still happily coupled up and have even moved into a flat in Essex together.

Just one look at their Instagram pages will have you saying ‘awww’.

Love Island 2018: Jack Fowler and Laura Crane

There were warning signs pretty early on that these two were destined to break up, especially after footie player Jack repeatedly brushed off pressure to make Laura his official girlfriend.

Appearing on Lorraine after leaving the Love Island villa, Jack said that although they ‘are not in a boyfriend/girlfriend relationship, we are exclusively dating.’

But in an interview just a week later, Laura confirmed they had decided to cool things off, telling Metro.co.uk: ‘Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together.

‘I feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life. We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.’

Love Island 2018: Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown

Charlie and Ellie wasted absolutely no time in jetting off on holiday just days after leaving the villa together.

It wasn’t long before the rumours started to circulate that these two were having multiple rows – including a pretty huge one at Love Island: the Reunion…

At the time, a source told the publication: ‘Producers were forced to cut his microphone off after he threatened to embarrass her and walk off the show.’

Awkward! After breaking up and getting back together, the pair finally called it quits in October – with multimillionaire Charlie rumoured to be dating TOWIE favourite Ferne McCann last month.