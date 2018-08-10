Dani was reported to have 'cancelled' more than one appearance

Love Island winner Dani Dyer caused concern amongst fans when she was reported to have ‘pulled out’ of several public appearances.

Now though the 22-year-old has explained what’s REALLY been going on in a heartfelt Instagram Stories message and claimed that she never actually had any PAs booked in the first place.

Dani – who won the show with boyfriend Jack Fincham – told her followers this morning: ‘I’ve had a few messages about let downs of public appearances

‘I can promise hand on heart I haven’t confirmed any since I’ve been back from the villa! Would never want to let anyone down’

Dani’s made it clear that she’ll let fans know when she’s actually got any confirmed dates lined up.

‘So please i will only be attending public appearances that I have posted or spoken about,’ Danny Dyer’s daughter wrote.

‘Don’t want any more people being let down.. Love use all. Hopefully see some of you at love island live’

It comes after Casino Nightlclub in Guildford claimed that Dani had ‘pulled out’ of an appearance on Monday night, leading to fellow Love Island stars Georgia Steel and Alexandra Cane doing the PA instead.

Meanwhile it was reported last week that Dani had ‘cancelled’ her first post-Love Island appearance at Faces in Essex, though her rep went on to release a statement insisting that she’d never been booked in the first place.

‘The appearance was never confirmed. They enquired about Dani and were told she wasn’t available,’ the spokesperson said.

Fans of Dani were also left confused when she appeared alone on Good Morning Britain on Monday, with no sign of boyfriend Jack.

‘Why isn’t Jack here now? People will be tuning in thinking, “what has gone wrong?”’ presenter Kate Garraway asked, prompting Dani to admit: ‘I don’t know why we’re not together. I think he is on the show tomorrow. I think he is bed, he is a little bit tired this morning.’

Fortunately there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to Dani and 26-year-old Jack’s relationship, with the pair posting some loved-up selfies yesterday.

Jack also helped Dani to celebrate her birthday earlier this week and finally met her family, including dad Danny.