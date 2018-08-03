Loved-up couple are adjusting to reality

Love Island couple Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer clearly aren’t letting their win go to their heads, as the couple celebrated with a down-to-earth Chinese takeaway.

Jack, 26, and Dani, 22, shared pictures of their favourite takeaway on Instagram on Thursday night and revealed how they’d craved it during their eight-week stay in the villa.

Sharing the snap on his Instagram story, Jack wrote: ‘Been waiting for this,’ while Dani wrote, ‘All we have wanted.’

Despite being £50,000 better off between them, the pair didn’t even use a table for their meal, and had their plates on a blanket on the floor instead.

Dani even filmed eating his meal and asked: ‘Is that nice babe?’ and Jack replied: ‘I’ve been waiting two months for it.’

Their cosy night in came after Jack and Dani won the reality show on Monday night with almost 80% of the public vote.

The couple are planning to move in together straight away and have even discussed marriage.

After leaving the villa, Jack said: ‘We’re getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, “When you know about someone, you just know”.

‘And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that’s what we want to do.’

Discussing their decision to move in together, Jack added: ‘It’s the only logical thing to do – we’ve lived together two months. If I lived separately that would be rubbish, so it’s the only thing I’d want to do now.

‘I want to have a place to go back to together, as long as we go back to each other at the end of the night and chill out. That’s all I wanted – that’s what I said early on. Do our normal days, go to work, do your thing and come home together.’

Dani agreed, adding: ‘We’re going to enjoy summer, enjoy each other, because then we’ll have to start looking for settees and that.’

Words by Robyn Morris.