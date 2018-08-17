Ellie confronted her ex Jack in Casa Amor

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has branded her boyfriend Jack Fincham’s ex Ellie Jones ’embarrassing’ after her pal accused Jack of stalking her on Instagram.

Jack, 26, recently unfollowed Ellie, 22, but it was revealed that he was still watching her Instagram stories and Ellie was thought to be convinced that he’d get back in contact with her.

Ellie’s pal previously told The Sun that pen salesman Jack still has feelings for Ellie, who joined Love Island when she entered Casa Amor.

Her friend said: ‘They unfollowed each other on Instagram but she has noticed he still watches her stories.

‘She’s 100 per cent certain he’s going to contact her soon.

‘He’s watched every single one since he unfollowed her.’

Jack has also reportedly been grilling Ellie’s love interests since Love Island ended, including model Charlie Frederick, who was dumped from the villa with Hayley Hughes at the start of the series.

A source said: ‘At the Love Island wrap party Jack went up to Charlie and asked if he is seeing Ellie. He was overheard saying: “Is she your new bird?”‘

Jack dated Ellie on and off for two years before coupling up with Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani on day one of Love Island.

He was even in contact with Ellie days before entering the villa.

But his head wasn’t turned when she came in to Casa Amor and he remained loyal to Dani, who was his girlfriend by that point. They went on to win the show in July with a whopping 79% of the public vote.

Not letting the rumours get to him, Jack posted a gushing message to his girlfriend on Instagram yesterday.

Alongside a picture of them hugging, he wrote: ‘Love you loads babe, so many exciting things to come for us your amazing.’

Words by Robyn Morris