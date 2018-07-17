Well THIS is exciting!

Love Island couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have proved a huge hit with viewers and it looks like we’re going to see even MORE of them on our screens when the series ends.

The pair – who are a favourite with the bookies to win the show – are reportedly being lined up for their very own reality programme which will be pitched to them following their exit from the villa. Exciting!

‘Everyone loves Jack and Dani, so it makes sense that they’d be offered their own show,’ an insider claims.

‘It’s all still up in the air right now as they haven’t left the villa, and who knows where their heads will be at when they do, but bosses are keen to sign them up.’

So what exactly would the show be about? Well it could apparently be along the lines of last year’s Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island, which followed Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay pursuing new projects.

It’s also been speculated that the programme may see Dani, 22, and Jack, 26, take the role of ‘love advisors’ to help out anyone struggling in the dating world.

‘Everyone’s seen their straight talk in the villa, and how they’ve encouraged Dr Alex, so they’d be perfect for it,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘It’s really early days but ITV would love to sign them up and are really hoping they say yes.’

Jack and Dani have certainly proved that they’re pretty solid since getting together on the first day of this year’s series of Love Island.

They made it through a potential obstacle when Jack’s ex Ellie Jones entered the villa and have remained as strong as ever since then.

In fact some viewers have already called for them to get their very own programme, especially after they hit out at Georgia Steel during a row on Monday’s show.

Some have even suggested that the pair get their own slot on This Morning – so watch out, Holly Willoughby!