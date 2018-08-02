Awww, these two!

Love Island 2018 might be over but the journey hasn’t ended for winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, as the lovebirds have already started meeting each other’s families!

Jack, 26, took Dani on a trip to Kent yesterday to introduce her to his nearest and dearest and everybody seemed to hit it off – especially Dani and Jack’s little sister Ruby.

In a cute video clip, Jack filmed Dani, 21, giving his younger sibling a cuddle as they all hung out in the kitchen. Awww.

Dani also proved that they’d become unlikely new BFFs when she posted a selfie of them together.

‘My new little one,’ the actress captioned the sweet snap.

As well as seeming to get on well with her boyfriend’s family, Dani met his friends too and lovingly held onto her man as they all posed for a photo.

Jack couldn’t hide his joy at getting to bring his new partner home to spend time with his loved ones.

‘Back with my mates and my beautiful girlfriend and was so proud to introduce her to them , so happy and overwhelmed,’ the stationary salesman wrote.

‘I met a beautiful girlfriend in love island and fell in love, now to come back with so much positive support is a beautiful thing.’

Dani seemed to enjoy the trip too and showed her love for Jack by posting a cute message for him.

Danny Dyer’s daughter took a snap of her fella and wrote: ‘Love this face’

Oh, you guys!

It’s surely only a matter of time now before Jack meets Dani’s famous dad and her mum Jo Mas, who he spoke to via video call during their time in the villa.

There might be a little wait before this can happen though, with Dani’s parents having recently been spotted enjoying a break in Florida with Dani’s younger siblings.

Following Dani and Jack’s victory on Monday night, Danny spoke of his joy as a he posted a video on social media whilst celebrating the news.

‘Dan, you’ve only gone and done it!’ he told the camera. ‘We’re coming to see ya!’

We can’t wait to hear what happens when Jack finally comes face-to-face with the Dyers!