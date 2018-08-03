Looks like we'll be seeing more of Alex on our screens

Love Island star Dr Alex George might not have found romance in the villa but it looks like he’s landed a pretty huge new job instead!

The 27-year-old has reportedly been lined up as a TV doctor on This Morning, having impressed after sharing his medical expertise during his time on the reality show.

‘Producers were impressed with Alex following his time on the show this week,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘And were intrigued to hear him say how keen he was to pursue more TV work.

‘They believe it would be great to have a new face who’s come from a show like Love Island and can appeal to a younger audience to give his insight on the medical world.

‘He talks really passionately about his profession and is a big star thanks to his summer in the villa – but wants to use his newfound fame to educate the masses.’

Alex could join the likes of Chris Steele, Ranj Singh and Zoe Williams who all appear on the show as resident doctors.

He was even given a taste of life on the sofa earlier this week when he appeared on the daytime programme and made it clear that he wants to use his medical know-how rather than doing club appearances and posting on Instagram.

‘My interest to be honest is to go back to A&E and I would really love to be involved in medical education to the public,’ Alex – who was previously working as a doctor in Lewisham – revealed.

‘There were points where I was talking in the villa like about C-sections and everyone was really interested and I think people of my age want to know more about the medical world.

‘I would love to do TV doctor work because I am passionate about my job and would love to make that accessible to all audiences.’

Let’s hope that Alex might have better look as a telly doctor than he did as a contestant in the villa, having failed to find a lasting love for the many weeks he was in there.

Just days before the final he revealed to potential love interest Alexandra Cane that he just wanted to be friends, which resulted in them soon getting voted off.