It looks like Love Island star Ellie Brown has well and truly moved on from ex Charlie Brake as she’s been snapped cosying up to none other than Mr Joey Essex.

The newly-single Geordie babe has seemingly confirmed rumours that she’s dating the former TOWIE star when she took to Instagram with a video of the pair snogging.

As Joey, 28, took part in a Halloween stunt for a new telly show, 20-year-old Ellie can be seen telling the camera: ‘Absolutely smashed it! I’m very proud,’ before leaning in for a kiss. Ooo la la!

This comes after rumours started circulating a few weeks ago that the ridiculously good looking pair were dating when they were apparently spotted kissing on a night out in Essex.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘Ellie and Joey were all over each other at Sheesh – kissing and flirting together.

‘They met for the first time there on Wednesday and immediately hit it off drinking and partying until the early hours.’

Meanwhile, Ellie and her former Love Island beau Charlie called things off last month with multi-millionare Charlie telling fans: ‘Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best.’

Ellie was quick to have her say on the break up as she shared her own message on Instagram not long after.

‘Firstly I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who has sent me lots of love since Tuesday but I beg you to please stop coming to me with articles that claim I bought this on my self,’ she wrote.

‘I am trying to deal with this as best and as quietly as possible but it is hard and if you really believe that you are just as cowardly as the person who said it.

‘By no means am I saying I was the perfect girlfriend but I adored Charlie from the bottom of my heart and he knows that. I know everybody is waiting for a comment from me on this whole situation but I really just don’t even know what to say…’

Ellie isn’t the only one moving on, as it’s also been reported that Charlie is now dating another former TOWIE star – Ferne McCann – after the pair were spotted hand-in-hand on a night out last week.

Let’s hope these lot don’t bump into each other outside Sugarhut any time soon.