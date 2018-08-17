Eyal's looking very different!

Love Island star Eyal Booker is known for his curly locks – but now he’s given fans a shock by revealing a VERY different new look!

The 22-year-old caused a stir when a Twitter follower spotted a photo of him sporting straight hair this week, leaving them stunned at his unrecognisable appearance.

‘Okay, I refuse to believe this is the same guy.. like dude, the hair change threw me #EyalBooker,’ the social media user wrote alongside the snap.

Eyal’s surprise transformation proved a hit with other fans too, with one posting online: ‘Looks so much better’

‘It suits him straight,’ another said, whilst one added: ‘He looks stunning both ways. That man is definitely truly blessed in the looks department’

The model’s new look might have been for a photoshoot, with snaps emerging of him posing for a camera with his tresses straightened this week.

It’s not the first time that Eyal has ditched his signature curls though.

Check out THIS blast from the past!

It was those curls that got viewers talking during Eyal’s time in the villa though and they certainly seemed to get him a few admirers, with the reality star having dated Hayley Hughes and Megan Barton Hanson during his stay.

And it seems that Eyal has proved just as popular since leaving the island after signing up for the latest series of Celebs Go Dating.

The model is said to have charmed several of his co-stars including Olivia Attwood, Chloe Sims and Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper during filming of the E4 show.

‘Everyone in the cast and crew has fallen head over heels for Eyal’s charm,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘Everyone from Chloe to Olivia think he’s so fit and such a nice guy. Amy is really taken with him.

‘He’s the talk of the show – he’s so intense when he speaks to you, it’s hard not to fall for him.’

It seems that Eyal is quite the charmer with or without those curly locks then!