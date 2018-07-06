Not everyone is happy about this...

Love Island 2018 saw its most dramatic dumping yet on Thursday night’s episode when FOUR islanders were sent home – and many viewers are seriously fuming about the result.

The three couples with the lowest amount of public votes found themselves at risk and Georgia Steel and Wes Nelson – the two single residents of the villa – were asked to each pick one to couple up with, resulting in the remaining contestants being evicted.

After careful consideration, Georgia opted to pick Sam Bird whilst Wes controversially chose to reunite with Megan Barton Hanson, leaving their respective partners Ellie Jones and Alex Miller to be dumped.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Danny Dyer’s wife admits she LIED to him about daughter Dani going on Love Island

Adam Collard and Darylle Sargeant joined them in being sent home.

Whilst the twist proved pretty juicy, many fans of the show voiced their anger on social media and accused producers of trying to keep certain islanders in – namely Megan, who has caused a whole lot of drama since her arrival.

‘Yeah, thanks for that twist producers ! Just because everybody is talking about Megan doesn’t mean it’s good. You are ruining the concept ‘LOVE ‘ island. It’s not the muggy Meg show,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another said: ‘It’s rediculous. We don’t vote to dump someone we just vote to nominate someone and producer pick the outcome.’

And one fumed: ‘Why bother having a vote when Love Island is just gonna let the Islanders pick who leaves!?!?!?! Wack Wes and Muggy Megan should have already been dumped! They bring NOTHING to the show!’

Others felt that the wrong couples had ended up in the vote, with one writing: ‘For goodness sake I want Kaz and Josh to leave they are really getting on my nerves’

‘Worst love island ever, who is keeping in the awkward lobster doctor?’ another said. Ouch.

In fact some viewers were surprised to realise that they’re actually missing Adam now that he’s gone, despite him proving pretty unpopular to begin with.

Now we didn’t see THAT coming!

And it looks like the drama isn’t over, with a preview clip of Friday’s episode appearing to show Georgia and Ellie Brown coming to blows AND Megan and Laura Anderson having a heated argument. Blimey.