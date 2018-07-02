It's not just Megan's behaviour that is causing a stir in the villa...

She’s been a firm favourite with the Love Island lads since she entered the villa AND has caused more drama than most of the other islanders in just two weeks. BUT fans of the show can no longer look at Megan Barton-Hanson in the same way.

That’s because, during Sunday night’s episode eagle-eyed fans picked up on Megan’s ‘toe thumbs’ – and the internet quickly went into meltdown.

‘Anyone else noticed Megan’s got toes for thumbs,’ one fan tweeted.

Another said: ‘Megan you might be fit but you actually have a toe for a thumb.’

Jokes aside, one online user piped up to defend Megan and explained that it’s a condition called ‘Clubbed Thumb’.

‘People criticising Megan for pathetic reasons! It’s actually a growth condition called clubbed thumb, it’s when you don’t have a bone in the top half of your thumb from your knuckle upwards it’s actually very common so everyone pipe done # LoveIslandmegan,’ she said.

Phew!

Megan Fox also has the same condition, with one online user pointing out that it ‘must be a Megan thing.’

And it’s not just Megan’s thumbs that have been causing controversy on the internet, as her behaviour has also been raising eyebrows.

Just days after splitting Wes and Laura up to ‘see where things go’ with him, she necked on with two new guys – while Wes was away at Casa Amor – and chooses to re-couple with new guy Alex in tonight’s dramatic re-coupling.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one fan wrote: ‘I think Megan is misunderstanding the rules… you’re not supposed to love the WHOLE island # loveisland’

Others have even branded her a ‘female version of Adam’ – who has famously dated four girls already in the villa.

The drama continues…