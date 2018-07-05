Many viewers are pretty confused by this...

Love Island 2018 is gearing up for more drama as another couple are set to be dumped from the villa – but there’s a twist which many viewers are NOT happy about.

Fans will be able to vote to save their favourite pair from being dumped yet Georgia Steel and Wes Nelson have been granted immunity, meaning they’re safe despite both being single.

This news will doubtless go down well with the two islanders given that they both faced the humiliation of being ditched by their partners in the recoupling earlier this week.

Plenty of viewers aren’t so pleased though and accused producers of being unfair by creating the twist.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: ‘Who is that?’ Love Island viewers distracted by this villa ‘INTRUDER’ after dramatic recoupling

‘Wait so Georgia and Wes are safe because they’re not in a couple… that’s a joke. They will find anyway to save Georgia,’ one commented on Twitter, whilst another wrote: ‘Not cool that Wes or Georgia get to walk through to the next round tbh. Last year, the ones who didn’t have someone to decouple with after Casa Amor had to leave’

And one asked: ‘Im confused why are wes and georgia still aloud to be in there??? I get the drama after recoupling the last time but now’

However, some fans are relived that the two single islanders are getting another chance, with one posting: ‘so georgia and wes have immunity from the vote there is a god’

Meanwhile others are speculating whether there’s ANOTHER element to the twist which would see Georgia and Wes involved in the decision about who to send home…

Ooh, intriguing!

Both Wes and Georgia were left single this week when the boys returned from the Casa Amor villa, with Georgia’s previous partner Josh Denzel choosing to switch to new girl Kazimir Crossley instead.

Meanwhile Wes had ended things with Laura Anderson before leaving the main villa so that he could pursue romance with Megan Barton Hanson – only for Megan to choose to pair up with Alex Miller in his absence.

So will Georgia and Wes get another shot at love? Let’s wait and see…