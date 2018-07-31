Woah!

So, it came as absolutely no surprise to anyone that Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were crowned winners of Love Island last night.

And while we were all certain Jani had bagged the 50k prize money from day one, now the shock voting figures have revealed that none of the other couples stood a chance. Seriously, it was a full-on landslide.

Having worked out the numbers over the past couple of days, ITV have revealed the couple actually scored 79.66% of the public vote between July 29 and 30. See what we mean? Landslide.

Although the battle for second, third and fourth place was slightly closer as Laura Anderson and Paul Knops received 8.43% of the vote, while Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel were close behind with 6.05%.

Bringing up the rear with just 0.19% difference, was Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, who bagged 5.86% of the vote. How tight was that?!

Meanwhile, it looks like the nation was always backing Jack and Dani to go all the way after they coupled up on their first day in the villa.

When fans were asked to vote for their favourite couple in week three, the pair got a huge 71%, while Zara McDermott and Adam Collard received just 2.4%. Awks!

Even when they were torn apart by Casa Amor, 22-year-old Dani proved she was the favourite girl as she got 58% of the votes, while her boyfriend Jack, 26, also totted up the same percentage.

And the pair demonstrated why we were all totally right to back them when they made some adorable speeches during the Love Island finale on Monday.

Struggling to hold back tears, pen salesman Jack told his GF: ‘You are everything that I’ve ever wanted in a girl. Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to have ever happened in my life.

‘I love you so much Dani, and I can’t wait to spend our lives together.’ Aaaand our hearts have officially melted.