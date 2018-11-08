Awks!

They only split up a few weeks ago, but it seems things are already amicable between former Love Island couple Laura Anderson and Paul Knops.

The former lovers were all smiles as they attended the same party at London’s rooftop bar, The Chalet at Madison.

Showing Paul exactly what he’s missing, Laura braved the cold and arrived wearing a teeny tiny white crop top which highlighted her toned physique.

The racy garment not only flaunted her cleavage, but also teased a hint of underboob! Cheeky!

Scottish Laura teamed the top with a pair of blue jeans, a checked coat and white trainers.

The 29-year-old blonde accessorised her look with a wooly beanie hat and looked delighted to be partying with Strictly Come Dancing pros Katya Jones and Joanne Clifton.

Katya, also 29, stood out from the crowd in a daring red snakeskin print miniskirt and jacket combo.

While the famous ladies enjoyed Belvedere Vodka cocktails including Espresso Martinis and Winter Martinis, Paul sat with his friends but is said to have had a chat with Laura during the evening.

But just last week, model Paul hit out at his ex after it was revealed she is now dating fellow reality star Max Morley.

Talking to FUBAR radio, he admitted to host Lizzy Cundy: ‘I read something that said she had been dating him for quite a few weeks so…

‘I mean, it’s fine. I made the decision so essentially if she goes and meets someone the next day, she’s entitled to. You know?’ Awks!

However, a spokesperson for Laura hit back at the claims, telling MailOnline: ‘It’s total nonsense, Paul broke up with her and weeks later she spoke to Max and then weeks after that they met up.’

Well, all must be fine with the ex couple if they’re now partying at the same hotspots…