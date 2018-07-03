Love Island 2018: Viewers in hysterics as they spot THIS awkward moment

A case of karma?

Love Island 2018 seriously delivered on the drama during Monday night’s recoupling, which saw the islanders decide whether to pair up with a newbie or stick with their former partner.

Fortunately to lighten the tone there were also some moments of humour, particularly when viewers spotted Laura Anderson’s reaction to the sight of Wes Nelson awkwardly walking back into the villa alone.

Wes, 20, had previously dumped Laura after Megan Barton Hanson expressed an interest in him – but he was in for a shock when Megan decided to recouple with Alex Miller, meaning he ended up alone.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island 2018: Viewers COMPLAIN to Ofcom after furious backlash over ‘cruel’ Dani Dyer scene

Watching Megan chose someone other than Wes seemed to please Laura, 29, following his brutal dumping of her and fans couldn’t help but notice that she SMIRKED when it all unfolded.

‘What about Laura’s face when Wes walked in on his own and got completely mugged by Megan. we know she was pissing herself laughing in her head,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another wrote: ‘I cannot wait for Laura’s facial expressions to be turned into gifs. #smirksandgiggles #loveisland’

Same here! And one added: ‘love that Laura is smirking, we’re not mad at U Hun for smirking U deserve this moment reap it in darling’

Meanwhile one admitted: ‘hahahaha laura smirking is giving me LIFE’

Not everyone was loving it though, with one viewer writing: ‘I actually feel a bit gutted for Wes walking in there on his own to see Laura and Megan smirking away’

The girls seemed to have every reason to smile though, with Laura having recoupled with Jack Fowler.

Wes, on the other hand, wasn’t feeling so happy and earlier in the episode ended up in tears over the thought of Megan ditching him.

SO much drama. It didn’t end there either, as fans were also left devastated for Georgia Steel when she chose to stick with Josh Denzel – only for him to walk in with new girl Kazimir Crossley, leaving Georgia furious and upset.