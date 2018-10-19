100% loyal.

It was bad news for Love Island fans everywhere yesterday as Georgia Steel and Sam Bird announced their split.

Since the story broke, 20-year-old Georgia has now been forced to defend herself after Sam hinted that she hadn’t been ‘loyal babes’ following reports she had fling with her manager Steven West.

While 25-year-old Sam cleared up rumours about Georgia’s tour manager, he instead pointed the blame at her ex with the cryptic message: ‘Claims that Georgia cheated on me with our tour manager and friend Stevie Lux is NOT true. It involves her ex.’

But fiery Gee has now hit back at the claims, explaining that the real reason behind their shock break up is simply because she fell out of love – abut did admit she spent the night in her ex’s house.

The reality star told her 1.6 million Instagram followers: ‘Last night Sam told me he was going to the press so I just wanted to make clear ahead of any interviews he does that there was NO third party involved in the break up between him and I.

‘Sam thinks I cheated because he went through my phone, read and took screen shots of banter I had between me and my best mate.

‘The banter was about my ex boyfriend from which he’s then put two and two together and come up with an imaginary scenario.’

Proving she’s ‘100% honest’, Georgia continued: ‘I will put my hands up and say yeah I do admit I went round his house and stayed in the spare room, but nothing did happen. I’m honestly not like that.

‘Sam now wants to believe that I did cheat on him but in reality the relationship ended due to the fact I fell out of love.

‘He was a lovely boyfriend and I did really love him but moving in so soon and the public pressure did make me feel very trapped. I gave our relationship everything as I really did want it to work and I was loyal throughout.

‘But you can’t help your feelings. I’m stubborn and I wanted to prove the public wrong about me and him but the reality is it just didn’t work.’

Before adding: ‘I really hope he finds the girl for him as he has so much to give and really does deserve to find love. And I really hope I find the man for me too in the future.’

Sam is yet to comment on Georgia’s claims, but following the dramatic turn of events a source has told CelebsNow that the personal trainer was spotted deep in thought outside the flat they recently moved into together.

‘Sam was pacing the garden area looking very sad and pensive yesterday,’ the insider said.

So, we think it’s safe to say the Love Island drama definitely didn’t end in the villa…