Well, we didn't expect this...

It feels like the Love Island couples are dropping like flies at the moment, and low and behold another reality pair have bitten the dust just a few months after leaving the show.

Yup, the villa’s totally ‘loyal’ couple Georgia Steel and Sam Bird have announced they’re over *sighs*. And what’s worse, it comes just hours after they put on a pretty loved up display at ITV’s glitzy Palooza.

Like every good reality star, 25-year-old Sam announced the news on Twitter, writing the pretty dramatic message: ‘I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant bring myself to comment on at the moment.

‘As always I wish her all the best.’

Just a few minutes later, Georgia, 20, took to her Instagram Stories to say: ‘I’m very sad to say me and Sam have split. I will always care about him, however please understand this is a hard time for us both, thank you.’

And a load of the pair’s TV pals were quick to send their well wishes on social media, with Dr Alex George telling his pal Sam: ‘Love you mate xxx’

‘Chip up buddy. More happiness around the corner. Keep smiling and upbeat. X,’ Chris Hughes replied, while Dom Lever added: ‘Chin up bird man.’

The shock split comes just hours after the couple attended the ITV Gala in London and showed absolutely no signs of their impending split as they posed up a storm on the red carpet.

What’s even more surprising, is that the couple – who famously quit Love Island before the final – recently moved in together and there’s still a load of pictures of them together on their Insta accounts.

But Gee and Sam aren’t the only pair to call time on their romance after both Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, and Laura Crane and Jack Fowler, announced their splits in September.

It looks like the summer of love is well and truly over.