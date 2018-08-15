Is it already all over for these two?

Love Island couple Georgia Steel and Sam Bird might have quit the villa to be together but fans are now fearing that they’ve ALREADY split.

The speculation started after Georgia, 20, posted a cryptic message which led her followers to question if she could be referring to problems in her relationship.

‘I’m a good believer in everything happens for a reason, and what is meant to be will be,’ the reality star captioned a photo of herself last night.

‘Feeling so lucky and blessed✨ Goodnight and hold tight for the future❤🔗’

This led many of Georgia’s followers to question whether she might have broken up with Sam.

‘You and Sam haven’t spilt have you 😭,’ one asked, whilst another commented: ‘Are her and Sam still together ?’

And one speculated: ‘Split up already from Sam!’

Fortunately it looks like there’s definitely nothing to worry about though, with Georgia appearing in 25-year-old Sam’s Instagram Stories video earlier today as they prepared to drive from York to Essex.

Yesterday the pair shared a cute date at Bettys tea room in Northallerton where they enjoyed afternoon tea and found time for a sweet selfie together.

A rep for Georgia has also confirmed that her thoughtful quote wasn’t referring to her romance with Sam.

‘They are still very much together,’ they told The Sun. ‘And her post last night was just one of those motivation ones as such and no hidden meaning on her relationship.’

Just a few days ago Sam spoke of his affections for Georgia when he posted a photo where he’s seen giving her a piggyback.

‘Between the rocks I’ve found myself a diamond 💎,’ the personal trainer wrote. Awww.

Sam officially asked Georgia to be his girlfriend during an appearance on Good Morning Britain following their exit from the villa.

And it looks like things might already be getting serious between the lovebirds given that they were spotted house hunting in Essex together last week.