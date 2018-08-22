Hayley is unrecognisable after a bold makeover!

Love Island star Hayley Hughes has undergone a dramatic makeover and gave fans a shock with her VERY different new look.

The 21-year-old revealed that she’d ditched her long locks for a blunt peroxide blonde lob yesterday and teamed the bold ‘do with a baggy black T-shirt and tanned skin.

‘Comfort zone✨,’ Hayley captioned the photo.

Fans were loving her change of style and many were struck by how much Hayley looks like Cheryl following her transformation.

‘Hayley reminds me of Cheryl Cole soooo much,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘kinda feel like she’s the image a Cheryl Cole??’

And one simple said: ‘You look like cheryl cole’

Meanwhile others were simply shocked by how different the Liverpudlian star was looking.

‘Friggin hell @hayleyhughes.xx didn’t recognise you for a minute! Loving the lob,’ one admirer said.

Another agreed: ‘Looks like a completely different person didn’t even recognise you 😍’

Not everyone was a fan though, with one posting: ‘What have you done!! I like the old look’

This follower will be glad to hear that Hayley’s hair change isn’t permanent though as she was actually wearing a wig.

The former islander had earlier given fans a good look at the hairpiece and asked: ‘What do you think of the wig guys?’

Hayley’s not the first Love Island star to try out a bold new look recently, with Laura Anderson having unveiled a change of hairstyle earlier this week.

Meanwhile Dani Dyer also had her long brunette extensions refreshed a few days ago.

Hayley’s makeover isn’t the only thing that’s had her hitting the headlines though.

The model appeared to confirm last week that she’s dating DJ Tom Zanetti, with the pair sharing some love-duo snaps on Instagram Stories during a night out in Majorca.

Perhaps Hayley will now have more luck in love than she did in the villa!