Eeeek! These two spent the evening getting to know each other

Former Love Island star Hayley Hughes didn’t have much luck when it came to finding a man on the show.

After brutally dumping Eyal Booker, the Liverpool-born beauty then turned her attention to Charlie Frederick… before quickly realising she wasn’t really into him either. Awks!

But even after being dumped from the Island earlier this week, it looks like Hayley is still on the quest to find love as she was spotted cosying up to Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard.

Sharing a short video from a star-studded bash for dating site Badoo, Hayley can be seen wearing an incredible black minidress as she smiles for the cameras next to her new pal.

‘Having a lovely night’, the blonde bombshell wrote next to the clip which sees her holding a sign reading #OH MY GOD’ while looking happier than ever hanging out with the professional dancer and two girlfriends.

Meanwhile, AJ – who was previously rumoured to be dating former Strictly partner Mollie King earlier this year – also took to social media with his own cosy snap.

While the 23-year-old is holding a speech bubble with the phrase ‘serial dater’ on it, Hayley could be hinting at a potential romance as she proudly displayed her ‘Bae’ sign.

Rather awkwardly, Hayley’s former Love Island partner Charlie also attended the event with his sister.

And if you’re wondering why it would possibly awkward, the couple didn’t exactly end on good terms after Hayley rather bluntly told Charlie she wasn’t at all interested in him.

A source at the party told The Sun Online: ‘Hayley and AJ were seen cosying up with each other in the photo booth as Charlie arrived with his sister – sending Charlie straight out of the marquee in to the garden and VIP area.

‘Charlie hid away in the VIP area for most of the night with his sister, whilst Hayley mingled with guests and stuck close by to AJ.’

Well, the Love Island reunion show is going to be VERY interesting…