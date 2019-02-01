Ouch!

Love Island host Caroline Flack appeared to be nursing a sore head this morning after enjoying a late night of partying.

The TV presenter enjoyed a few cocktails at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star party at London’s L’oscar Hotel, but still managed to make it to the gym this morning.

Revealing that she’d endured another workout with her personal trainer, Bradley Simmonds, Caroline took to her Instagram story to admit she was feeling it!

‘I’ve learnt a valuable lesson today. If I go out and if I get home late and then I train the next morning with Mr Simmonds, he does not go easy on me!’ she told her followers.

‘That was really hard, I’m dying!’ she added, before covering her face with her scarf.

The 39-year-old looked sensational as she arrived at the party last night wearing a pretty peach dress, which featured a subtle polka dot pattern and ruffles.

Caroline teamed the garment with a pair of strappy heels and wore her locks down in loose waves.

The former X Factor host rubbed shoulders with the likes of Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen and the cast of new Netflix series Sex Education.

Caroline’s night out comes after she was spotted kissing Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard at the National Television Awards last week.

‘Caroline and AJ were the talk of the party,’ an onlooker said.

‘They were openly snogging each other and didn’t seem to care who was looking. AJ was blatantly touching her bum throughout the night and Caroline cuddled up to him as they walked through the bar.’

The source added: ‘They had plenty of chemistry and were acting like a proper couple.’ Ooo la la.