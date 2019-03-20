Cute!

She’s rumoured to be enjoying a romance with him, and Caroline Flack is certainly not hiding her feelings for Bradley Simmonds.

The Love Island host has posted yet another message to her handsome personal trainer on her Instagram page, and this time she seems pretty smitten.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 39-year-old shared a video of herself in the gym this morning which Bradley had recored on his profile.

‘Thank you for this week @bradleysimmonds. You’re the best,’ Caroline captioned it, along with a red heart emoji.

It seems that Bradley has certainly made Caroline’s trips to the gym more enjoyable, as she tends to work out every day.

The pair were first linked romantically last month when they were spotted arm-in-arm on a night out in London.

At the time, a source told The Sun Online: ‘Caroline and Bradley tried to keep things professional but they’ve fallen head over heels and they’re now dating.

‘After spending so much time together, they just fell for each other, although it’s still early days. They make each other laugh, and he’s a really nice guy.’

‘All her mates approve. Everyone’s over the moon for Caroline – she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time!’ they added.

Caroline’s rumoured romance comes after her split from The Apprentice star Andrew Brady.

The former X Factor host and Andrew parted ways in December, following an on-off relationship and a whirlwind engagement.