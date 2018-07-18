What did you make of the uncomfortable scenes?

Poor Laura Anderson hasn’t exactly had an easy ride in the Love Island villa.

At first she fell for Wes Nelson, before he savagely dumped her and started kissing Megan Barton Hanson approximately 3.5 seconds afterwards.

Unfortunately, now the air hostess has faced more heartache after partner Jack Fowler decided to pull the plug on their romance to pursue new girl Laura.

After bringing up their age difference, 22-year-old Jack confessed: ‘I just think I have to be honest with how I’m feeling and it’s so frustrating but I can’t control how I feel, as much as I really want it to work, I can’t see it working.

‘I think about if it can happen in the future out of the villa and I just can’t see it working.’

Despite Laura, 29, taking the break up surprisingly well, viewers seemed to turn their anger to fellow Islanders Megan, Wes, Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel – who were all listening to the brutal conversation nearby.

As they pulled up front row seats to see the dumping, none of them gave her any support and former partner Wes even made a pretty harsh joke about his own relationship with the Irish beauty.

‘He’s taking her to the exact same place where I dumped her’, the 20-year-old quipped. Ouch!

Taking to Twitter, one fan fumed: ‘Feel so f***ing sorry for Laura honestly!!!! the lads all encouraging him is so sly and nobody has the decency to tell her!!!! Wes, Megan, Jack and Josh are all snakes !!!’

While another agreed: ‘Wes, josh, kaz and Meg are horrible. Advising jack to follow suit in their t***ty behaviour. Then WATCHING him upset Laura and not any of them ask if shes ok. Awful’.

They weren’t the only ones…

And it looks like Laura is set to face even more upset when she finds out Jack has been kissing new Laura already. Oh, Jack.