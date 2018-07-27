Did you see it?

Love Island producers pulled out all the stops on Thursday evening’s show as they sent Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer off on the date of dreams.

The couple were woken up in the early hours of the morning and whisked into a hot air balloon to watch the sun rise over Majorca. And it was bloomin’ romantic, wasn’t it?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But while we were getting all the feels when 26-year-old Jack asked his girlfriend to move in with him when they leave the villa next week, there was something about the date which left viewers feeling uneasy.

Notice the phrase ‘balloon fligths’? Yup, that’s definitely not how you spell flights.

Well, plenty more fans picked up on the awkward blunder and noted that it didn’t exactly bode well for a company which has your life in their hands.

More: Love Island 2018: Fans call out Wes for THIS weird behaviour during Laura and Jack’s exit

‘I hope your navigation skills are better than your spelling skills #LoveIsland’, wrote one Twitter user.

While another added: ‘I wouldn’t get in a hot air balloon with the word ‘flights’ spelt incorrectly on the side of it. #LoveIsland’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Thankfully, Jack and Dani, 22, made it back safely from their ‘fligth’ and went on to enjoy a sweet picnic on the grass.

And it looks like the altitude went to pen salesman Jack’s head as he then decided to ask his girlfriend a very important question. And no, don’t worry he didn’t have a ring in his pocket.

Speaking to Danny Dyer’s daughter, he admitted: ‘I have never loved anyone like this before. You are that girl who has changed me.

‘I have got something I want to ask you. It’s the next logical step for us. When we leave here will you move in with me?’

To which Dani smiled and said: ‘Of course I will!’

We’re not crying, YOU are.