Weeks after winning Love Island, loved-up couple Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have officially moved in together.

The couple are now living in a plush pad in London’s Canary Wharf, and Jack, 26, has given a glimpse of the property on his Instagram stories.

Sharing video footage of the inside of their modern flat, Jack gave fans a tour of their new place.

First, he showed a living area complete with a leather sofa before moving onto a swanky-looking bathroom.

He then showed fans the amazing view that he and Dani will have of the city from the balcony of their Canary Wharf pad.

He wrote alongside the video: ‘New flat @danidyerxx xx.’

Dani, 22, later added a selfie of them together to her Instagram story and said: ‘Finally moving into our new home’.

Jack also added a picture of them together to his main Instagram account and wrote alongside it: ‘What a lovely morning we’ve had! Exciting.’

The pair have talked about moving in together since before they even left the villa.

During a romantic date in the final week of Love Island, Jack asked Dani to move in with him.

When they left the villa, they gushed about their future plans together.

The pair admitted that their aim was to move in together before Christmas, and Jack said he wants to marry Dani next year.

He said: ‘We’re getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, when you know about someone, you just know.

‘And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that that’s what we want to do.’

Jack and Dani won Love Island with a whopping 79 per cent of the public vote on 31 July.

Congrats on the new home, guys!

Words by Robyn Morris