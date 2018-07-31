We were team #Jani before it was even a thing…

It’s been eight weeks since Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham stole the nation’s hearts, and on Monday night they were crowned the winners of Love Island 2018.

There’s no denying Dani and Jack are perfect for each other – something Now spotted days before they’d even met each other way back in June.

We were lucky enough to be invited to interview the new batch of islanders ahead of their time on the show, when they were still being kept in isolation and had no idea who they’d be sharing a villa with for the following two months.

But – after speaking to Dani and Jack separately – we were so convinced they’d go all the way that we made the bold prediction they would become the champs… in an issue out just one day after the first coupling up.

Some people said Now was mad for calling them the winners so early on but there was just something about the pair that screamed: ‘Soul mates!’

There were some tense times at the beginning: first when Geordie god Adam Collard was thrown in to shake things up and expressed interested in Dani. Luckily, he had his head turned (and not for the last time) by Kendall Rae-Knight.

And on day three Dani decided she wanted to be ‘just friends’ with Jack, who broke our hearts by pretending to agree with her that it was for the best, despite being clearly crushed. Sob…

But true love always prevails and it wasn’t long before Dani realised she’d made a huge mistake and our future champs were back on course to become the new king and queen of reality TV.

Their win also goes to show you don’t have to be perfect, ‘Instagram-worthy’ models to find love on the show and take it by storm.

Now we’re predicting a long future for Dani and Jack, filled with their own reality shows, lucrative deals and, of course, a big wedding covered in a glossy mag.

These two are a match made in reality TV heaven.