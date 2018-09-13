How exciting!

Since leaving the Love Island villa just two months ago, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been inseparable.

As well as sharing a load of loved-up snaps on Instagram, the couple have been attending glitzy events and walking the red carpet arm in arm.

And it looks like these two will be spending even more time together as Jack has now bagged his first acting role next to his girlfriend in new film Blood Squad.

The former pen salesman was snapped arriving at the set before the hair and makeup team transformed him into a troll for the movie.

Sporting fake ears and tan, 26-year-old Jack was almost unrecognisable as he got to work yesterday.

Jack also shared a sneak peek from behind-the-scenes as he posted a video of himself walking through the film set on his Instagram Stories.

This comes after the Love Island winners made their red carpet debut earlier this week at the TV Choice Awards.

Looking as glamorous as ever, 22-year-old Dani slipped into an amazing white dress while Jack donned a chequered brown suit. And they weren’t alone, as Dani’s dad Danny Dyer also joined the twosome.

Meanwhile, EastEnders hardman Danny left his reality star daughter mortified on last night’s Celebrity Juice.

During a game of Mr and Mrs, the 41-year-old asked: ‘What is Dani’s nickname for her lady bits?’

Jack then awkwardly replied: ‘Mate, what? I ain’t seen it, I don’t know’, before Danny quipped: ‘Good, good answer, well done. Congratulations, I like to think they’re called out of bounds but I know they’re not, so.’

Uncomfortable questions aside, Danny later went on to open up about his relationship with his future son-in-law as he gushed: ‘He’s a lovely kid, yeah he’s a good kid mate. They’re a lovely couple I’m telling you.

‘It’s weird watching your daughter, obviously on a show like that, getting to know a geezer. I love the geezer though, I must say. They done us proud.’