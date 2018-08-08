Happy birthday, Dani!

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham really are the Love Island gift that just keep on giving.

While they might have left Majorca over a week ago, these two have been keeping us up to date on their life outside the villa with a load of snaps on social media.

Just so we don’t have to miss seeing them on our telly screens everyday…

And the pair have been at it again today after Jack took to Instagram with an adorable clip of his girlfriend on her birthday.

Filming her as she left his house laden down with bags of presents, the 26-year-old can be heard serenading the reality star for her special day.



Dani, 22, was wearing a casual t-shirt and pair of white trainers while carrying a Liberty gift as well as a Louis Vuitton bag as she headed out of the gate.

Pen salesman Jack then told his girlfriend: ‘Love you’, before she said it right back. Aw!

This comes after Dani suddenly cancelled a club appearance yesterday evening for an unknown reason.

The telly star was supposed to be at Casino Nightclub in Guildford, but pulled out just hours before her planned arrival.

While Dani hasn’t opened up about the mysterious cancellation, the club released a statement telling fans they’d managed to book Georgia and Alexandra instead. Hmm…

Meanwhile, Love Island winner Jack told Good Morning Britain that he’s bought his other half an extra special gift.

‘Yes I’ve got something really nice from a jewellers, she’s gonna love it, it’s somebody that she’s mentioned’, he admitted.

‘Big presentation. I need to get someone to wrap it cos I’m rubbish at wrapping.’

But it’s not what you think, because when asked by Kate Garraway if he’d bought Dani an engagement ring, he replied: ‘Not yet. No chance any time soon.’

But despite Jack not planning to pop the question, the loved-up pair ARE taking a huge step in their relationship as Jack gets ready to meet Dani’s famous dad Danny Dyer tonight!

The couple will be spending the evening together at a very special birthday dinner with the rest of Dani’s family.

And clearly excited about coming face to face with EastEnders hardman Danny for the first time, Jack previously said: ‘I’m looking forward to it, it’s Dani’s birthday tomorrow so we’re going out for a meal tomorrow, I’ve met the rest of her family.

‘I’m looking forward to it, I love meeting new people so it should be fun’.

Okay, we NEED a photo of the moment Jack and Danny finally meet.