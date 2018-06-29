PLEASE NO

On Thursday night the nation watched as the Love Island villa’s little brother Casa Amor made a triumphant return. And is it just us, or is everyone else sensing something huge is about to go down in there?

In case you missed it, 12 new islanders were thrown into the mix as the boys and girls were split up for the first time this series.

And while six new boys moved into the main villa to get to know our girls, the Love Island lads were just a little bit excited to spend the next few days cosying up to a new batch of ladies.

Some might even say they were a little too excited…

But while the likes of Josh Denzel and Sam Bird jumped around like they’d never seen a woman in the flesh before, the nation’s favourite pen salesman Jack Fincham was left gobsmacked when his ex strutted into the villa.

What are the chances? It’s almost like ITV bosses are trying to cause drama..

Yup, he might be loved up with new girlfriend Dani Dyer, but his former flame Ellie Jones seems to have some unfinished business as she immediately made a beeline for a ‘chat’ with Jack.

But after the pair seemingly settled their differences – and Jack apologised for leading her on just before he entered the villa – the whole nation let out a sigh of relief when the 26-year-old confessed in the Beach Hut that he ‘loves Dani to bits’.

That is until ITV2 gave a preview for Friday night’s installment which appears to show Ellie is definitely not over her ex and old feelings are about to be dredged up. To make matter worse, Jack is then seen appearing to snog new Islander Kazimir Crossley. WHAT?!

Obviously, Twitter soon went off, with fans of the show begging Jack to stay faithful to Dani.

‘If jack cheats on dani I’m never watching this show again #LoveIsland‘, blasted one viewer.

While another said: ‘If Jack kissed another girl in that trailer then there is no hope for single girls!’

And they weren’t the only ones…

While we reckon Jack was only kissing another girl as part of a drinking game, we need Jani to be reunited ASAP.