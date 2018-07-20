Did you spot Josh's reaction?

On Thursday night Georgia Steel finally proved that she’s ‘loyal babe’ and walked out of the Love Island villa with beau Sam Bird.

And to be honest, we’re pretty gutted.

Having first decided to split up in order to save their places in the competition, Sam and Georgia swiftly realised they couldn’t be apart for more than a day.

So when they were faced with a recoupling this week, the twosome shocked the whole nation – and their fellow Islanders – when they decided to walk from the show instead of pair up with anyone else.

Standing in front of the fire pit, 25-year-old Sam said: ‘I am falling for her and that being said, I refuse to recouple and if that means I leave the villa, I will.’

To which an emotional Georgia added: ‘I feel like the past couple of days, I not only lost a guy that I really fancy, but I’ve lost my best mate.

‘I’m not going to recouple with someone as I would be messing with their emotions. I want to recouple with Sam whether that’s inside the villa or outside.’

We’re not crying, YOU are!

But while pals Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson and even Megan Barton-Hanson were all moved by the Love Actually-style speeches, there was one man who didn’t seem so impressed.

Yup, Georgia’s ex Josh Denzel – y’know, the one who brutally dumped her for Kaz Crossley during his time in Casa Amor – was spotted making a sarcastic face during the whole bloomin’ thing.