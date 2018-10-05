Kaz has revealed how she feels about settling down

It seems like ages ago when Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel were making our hearts melt in the Love Island villa.

But flash forward a few months and it looks like their relationship is going from strength to strength as they continue to share loved up snaps like THIS on Instagram.

Pretty adorable, right? But despite being one of the only couples from this year’s series to still be going strong, it turns out they have absolutely no plans to take their romance to the next level.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In fact, 23-year-old Kaz has told us she definitely isn’t ready to get engaged!

Speaking exclusively to CelebsNow, the reality star said: ‘We have no plans to get engaged at all! I feel like we’re all quite young still. Obviously Josh is a bit older but I’m only 23.

‘I know that I don’t want to get engaged at a young age and I’m definitely not rushing anything… to look at marriage that’s crazy.’

And it turns out make up artist Kaz isn’t ready to move in with her beau despite the pair spending every minute of the day together in the villa.

More: Dani Dyer throws Love Island fans into a frenzy after announcing ‘engagement’ to Jack Fincham

‘To look at even moving in is also weird. You wouldn’t go to your friend “oh you’ve been together for three months are you going to move in?” but on Love Island people think you’re going to do that. It’s just crazy different.’

She then added: ‘We both live in London so we’re not far away. Other couples that live far away have to move in with one another to make things work but we’re fine at the moment.’

Although Kaz might not have any plans to shack up with 27-year-old Josh, the pair have got some exciting things planned for the future, including holidays and a family Christmas.

‘I really want to take him to Thailand,’ she told us.

‘Obviously that’s where my mum’s from and that’s where I was before I went into the villa so I would love to go there with him.

‘And I definitely think we’ll be together at Christmas.’

Meanwhile, the Love Island finalist was recently announced as an ambassador for clothing brand Boohoo.

Speaking about the exciting project, Kaz revealed she’s picked out an autumn edit online which ’embodies her style’, telling us: ‘I’m quite bright and bold so it’s more statement pieces.

‘I wear everything really from dresses to trousers and I’m not really afraid to try new things with fashion so that’s what you’ll see.’

You can shop Kaz’s look now at boohoo.com.