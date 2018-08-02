Well this is moving pretty fast!

Love Island 2018 runners-up Kazimir Crossley and Josh Denzel might have only been together for a few weeks but Kaz has already got babies on the brain!

The make-up artist joked that she’s ready to start a family with Josh when they posed with a fan’s tot in an adorable video yesterday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island’s Josh reveals he was TOO TIRED to romp with Kaz after final

‘Awww, he’s so cute!’ Josh, 27, said whilst Kaz, 23, held the little one and giggled.

She then told the baby: ‘You’re so cute!’

Kaz cheekily wrote alongside the Instagram Stories post ‘Too soon?’ and gave her fans the option of clicking either ‘Babies please’ or ‘Josh looks nervous’.

And as things stand, 59 percent of Kaz’s followers have encouraged her to get cracking with the family plans. Eek, what will Josh make of that?

The couple have already had a brief try-out of parenthood during their time in the villa when they took part in the baby task – but Josh wasn’t exactly keen and didn’t pass with flying colours.

In fact he failed miserably given that he somehow managed to pull one of the doll’s ARMS off. Whoops!

He had earlier said of the noisy new arrivals: ‘How have I got a headache already? I’ve not had one headache since I’ve been here. A baby comes along and I’ve got a booming headache.

‘Keep the babies as far away from me as possible, especially when they cry.’

This led Kaz – who loved the task – to brand him an ‘absent father’.

Let’s hope that things would go a little more successfully with an actual baby!

Meanwhile Kaz has had another issue to deal with since she and Josh left the villa following Monday night’s final.

The former islander joked that she was now coming second to Josh’s phone yesterday after he was reunited with it since returning home.

Fortunately Josh still seems as smitten as ever with Kaz though.

In fact he couldn’t resist gushing over her as they headed out in London.

Nawww.