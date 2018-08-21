The reality star has got a brand new 'do!

Love Island 2018 star Laura Anderson has ditched her signature long blonde locks for a bold new look – and fans LOVE it!

The 29-year-old underwent a dramatic transformation yesterday and revealed a much shorter shoulder-length style to her Instagram followers after getting rid of her extensions.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: PICS! Take a look inside Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer’s plush new London home

‘When you get a new fro 💁🏼 @shane_o_sullivan @easilockshair 👌🏼😘🙏🏼,’ Laura captioned a snap as she showed off her voluminous ‘do.

Laura’s style change proved a huge hit with her fans and many were quick to praise her shorter mane.

‘1,000 times better! I LOVE this,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Oh my that is SO classy and pretty! Suits you so much’

And one added: ‘You look stunning!!!! Love it’

Meanwhile another agreed: ‘So glad you are wearing it short – kept saying you would look better with it short.’

Laura had earlier teased the results of her hair appointment when she posted a video of herself throwing her old extensions in the air.

She then heightened the suspense by posing with a bright RED hairpiece on.

We kind of love it!

Finally Laura revealed that she’d gone for a shorter blonde do and couldn’t resist showing it off some more.

Some fans questioned whether the TV star’s boyfriend Paul Knops would like her new look, just hours after she was forced to deny that they’d split.

The couple – who finished as runners-up on Love Island behind winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham – were pictured appearing to have a heated row over the weekend following a date night and were said to have left in separate vehicles.

However, Laura took to Instagram to reassure fans that all is okay in her relationship.

‘To answer any speculation – Paul and I have NOT broken up,’ the air hostess wrote. ‘We had a little bicker like any normal couple. Being in the public eye proves privacy is difficult, especially at a bus stop #ForgiveOurNaivety’

Phew, glad to hear it!