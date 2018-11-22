We need a holiday!

Love Island star Laura Anderson has been making us all seriously jealous with some amazing photos of her trip to Dubai.

Yup, while we’re all sat looking out at the miserable skies of Blighty, the Love Island babe has been sunning herself across the globe with a load of famous friends.

One of the reality stars who has joined the star on her incredible holiday is last year’s Love Island runner up Olivia Buckland along with her husband Alex Bowen.

And despite only touching down in Dubai a few hours ago, it looks like the celeb gang are already living their best lives as they’ve been enjoying a wild party at their luxury hotel.

In one clip – posted on Olivia’s Instagram stories – 29-year-old Laura can be seen sitting on her pal’s shoulders while wearing a camel coloured barely-there bikini top.

Giving fans a flash of her underboob, the Scottish star looks incredible as she smiles at the camera in a pair of oversized sunglasses.

‘My baby girl is here and I’m happy about it,’ 24-year-old Liv added to the snap.

More videos from the swanky getaway show the LI ladies dancing around the pool, taking photos with their friends and generally having an amazing time.

Olivia – who married hubby Alex in Essex earlier this year – looked particularly incred as she donned a white bikini top with high-rise bottoms which showed off her huge collection of tattoos.

Adding a touch of glamour, the telly star matched it with some Nineties-inspired sunnies and a subtle make-up look.

Posing from the beach, the star also gave fans a glimpse of her flawless figure while poking her tongue out at the camera.

And while the backdrop of the city certainly is breathtaking, to be honest we can’t stop looking at how great Liv looks!

Not to be outdone, 27-year-old Alex also showed off his inked-up body as he smouldered in a pair of tiny swimming trunks.

Are these two the best looking reality couple ever? We reckon so…