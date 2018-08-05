Megan used to work as a webcam girl…

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about her ‘porn’ past, revealing she was raking in the cash when she worked as a webcam girl before entering the villa.

The 24-year-old – who came fourth on the ITV2 show with boyfriend Wes Nelson – is thought to posed naked on adult websites and earned around £170 an hour for webcam sessions.

But despite admitting to her past as a stripper, Megan has remained coy about her rumoured webcam work, until now…

Opening up on her previous job, she told Daily Star Sunday: ‘I’ve done some things in the past I’m not proud of but I’m not a bad person.

‘I don’t regret doing webcam. It is in the past, it is what it is.’

Megan added: ‘I understand it’s not the job you would want your daughter doing but after dancing it is an easy progression. I did it, made a lot of money and then stopped.’

But despite her healthy bank balance, the blonde admitted that her high earnings only made her temporarily happy.

She added: ‘I got loads of money and was still unhappy and that’s when I realised love makes you happy. That’s one of the reasons I entered the villa.’

Megan’s reveal comes after she reportedly cancelled ALL of her scheduled nightclub appearances due to ‘personal reasons’.

Nightclub Lourenzos, in Dunfermline, Scotland, made the claim on its official Facebook page after Megan reportedly dropped out of an appearance there.

A statement read: ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT. Management cancellation, Megan Barton. Unfortunately Love Island star Megan Barton has decided to CANCEL ALL personal appearances due to personal reasons.

‘Lourenzos sincerely apologise to everyone who was excited about meeting Megan on Saturday 4th August but unfortunately the situation is out with our control.’

It added: ‘The good news is that JACK FOWLER will 100% be here next Saturday.’