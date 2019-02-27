Naughty...

Megan Barton Hanson has finally cleared up rumours she’s being pursued by James Arthur after insinuating he sent her a flirty DM on Instagram.

The Love Island star found herself in hot water on Tuesday after partaking in a game on Capital Radio, where she revealed the X Factor star had slid into her DMs but refused to read out his message.

Clearing up any confusion she may have caused after James hit out and insisted he was ‘never inappropriate’ towards her, Megan laughed of her claims.

Insisting she was merely ‘bantering’, Megan posted to her Instagram Stories: ‘So silly now, I was bantering about James we have been friends for years and was nothing in it!

‘It was a game. Obviously not going to bait anyone out that had actually slid in there on that level. I know I’m ruthless but not that much.’

Hours earlier, James hit out at Megan to deny there was anything flirtatious about his DM.

‘James and Megan had a conversation at the BRITS about using their social platforms to promote mental health issues,’ a spokesperson for James told MailOnline.

‘They then exchanged messages post BRITS to say it was good to see one another.

‘James has only ever been friendly and polite to Megan and has never said anything inappropriate to her.’

The drama unfolded when Megan played a game of DM Chicken on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp.

When she was asked to read out the 17thmessage in her DMs, Megan revealed it was from James but refused to ‘repeat it’ on the radio.

She then added: ‘Is it really a shock? He’s like a serial DMer.’