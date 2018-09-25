Meg looked INCRED

Since leaving Love Island two whole months ago, it seems as though finalist Megan Barton-Hanson has been hopping from one A-List bash to another.

And last night was no different as the reality star stepped out looking absolutely AMAZING at PrettyLittleThing’s Ashley Graham launch in Los Angeles.

Yup, times have certainly changed for Essex native Megan as she joined the likes of Ashley Graham and Vanessa Hudgens at the glitzy red carpet event wearing a stunning black dress.

The satin outfit featured a lace bodice and mid-length skirt, while the 24-year-old accessorised with a red lip and strappy black heel.

Styling her trademark blonde hair in 1940s curls, Megan was every bit a Hollywood starlet as she finished off the look with a simple gold bangle. Incredible, or what?

Megan is currently in California to do her first photoshoot with international clothing brand PLT, as she just signed a big money deal to become an ambassador.

Meanwhile, the LI lady – who fell in love with boyfriend Wes Nelson on the show – was praised last week after she penned an open letter about ‘slut shaming’.

In the candid article, the former glamour model spoke out about feeling ‘degraded’ over her previous career as a stripper and over her decision to sleep with two men in the villa.

After getting intimate with Eyal Booker, Megan broke it off with him and re-coupled with Wes, but says her former co-stars ‘warned her’ about her decision.

‘Some of the cast were trying to tell me not to have sex again because they knew how I would be perceived,’ Megan wrote in her letter for i News.

‘The fact I had sex in the villa with not one, but two men, appears to have shocked the nation! I find it difficult to understand how in 2018 there is still so much stigma around women admitting they enjoy sex too?’

She then added: ‘We need to teach younger girls they shouldn’t be ashamed of their choices or desires.

‘Women should be able to speak openly about sex, their sexual desires and appetite, just as men have done for years.’ Too right!