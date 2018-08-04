A nightclub in Scotland made the claims after Megan dropped out of a scheduled PA

Megan Barton-Hanson is said to have cancelled ALL of her scheduled nightclub PAs – less than a week after leaving the Love Island villa.

Nightclub Lourenzos, in Dunfermline, Scotland, made the claim on its official Facebook page after Megan reportedly dropped out of an appearance there.

A statement read: ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT. Management cancellation, Megan Barton. Unfortunately Love Island star Megan Barton has decided to CANCEL ALL personal appearances due to personal reasons.

‘Lourenzos sincerely apologise to everyone who was excited about meeting Megan on Saturday 4th August but unfortunately the situation is out with our control.’

It added: ‘The good news is that JACK FOWLER will 100% be here next Saturday.’

The news comes after Megan, who left the villa in fourth place with boyfriend Wes Nelson last Sunday, was tipped to net £2m following her appearance on the show.

According to the Daily Star, offers for Megan have been flooding in – from modelling jobs to deals with high street brands and fashion boutiques.

It’s thought the latest batch of Islanders can charge anywhere between £3k and £5k for a nightclub appearance, with Adam Collard reportedly set to earn more than £300k from PAs this year alone.

Megan and Wes have already made huge steps in their relationship since Love Island ended, after he relocated from Staffordshire to live with her in Southend-on-Sea.

Now has approached a representative for Megan for a comment.