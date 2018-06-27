Did you spot Megan's surprising reaction?

With six couples seemingly getting on like a house on fire, things were going far too well on Love Island. That is until all hell broke loose on Tuesday evening and we watched TWO of the villa relationships crumble in front of our very eyes.

As if Dr Alex George and Ellie Brown calling it quits wasn’t awkward enough, the latest ITV2 offering also saw Megan Barton Hanson brutally dump Eyal Booker before Wes Nelson quickly followed suit and broke Laura Anderson‘s heart.

The drama began when Megan pulled Eyal aside for a friendly ‘chat’ which ended in her telling him they had absolutely no connection and she actually preferred being around Wes. Brutal.

Not one to hang about, the blonde bombshell planted a big ol’ kiss on Wes in an awkward game of ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’, in front of Laura might we add…

Stepping things up a notch, 24-year-old Megan then took Wes to one side and admitted she’d like to get to know him more and even asked him for another snog.

Despite declining her offer, it didn’t take long for Wes to start questioning whether he might be happier ‘crackin’ on’ with Megan instead.

Then the drama really set in as 20-year-old Wes decided to take relationship advice off Adam Collard, because we all know how respectful and honest he is with women. Uh-hum…

Anyway, as Wes tried to break the news to Laura that he fancied Megan now, a fuming Laura told him that they were completely over before calling Megan a ‘f**king slag’.

But while you might think Megan would be at least a little upset/hurt/offended by the harsh comments, she actually sat in the fire pit looking pretty pleased with herself and sporting a giant grin like this…

And it’s fair to say this didn’t go down very well with Love Island viewers, who rushed to social media to blast the Essex lady as ‘sly’ and a ‘b*tch’. Eeeek!

‘How was Megan just sitting there smiling when she’s basically played a part in really hurting someone #loveisland‘, questioned one fan.

While another added: ‘The fact that Megan was smiling after breaking up Wes n Laura actually makes my skin crawl’.

They weren’t the only ones…

Blimey! Probably wasn’t the best idea to anger the nation straight before a couple are about to be dumped from the Island, ey Megan?