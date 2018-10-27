Megan was quick to laugh off claims Wes had been unfaithful

Megan Barton-Hanson has laughed off claims her Love Island boyfriend Wes Nelson cheated during a recent PA.

The Essex girl reposted a direct message from a girl claiming Wes was unfaithful while partying in Worcester.

It read: ‘I’m from Worcester and Wes did an appearance. Apparently he has slept with a girl and they have signed a contract to keep it a secret.’

MORE: Fans think THIS is the reason Love Island star Charlie Brake ‘chose Ferne McCann over Ellie Brown’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But Megan was far from bothered, captioning her post: ‘I get DMs chatting pure sh*te.’

That’s not to say Megan is in denial about how hard it is to make a relationship work in the public eye.

Speaking to Fabulous recently, she explained: ‘There’s so much pressure on all us couples. When you’re in the villa there’s no stress. You’re just there with the person you’re seeing and it’s amazing.

MORE: Love Island 2017 couple Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow are ‘on the rocks’

‘When you are out and being pulled in this direction and doing PAs, you are doing this, you are doing that and it’s hard.’

Megan has no plans to rush things with Wes and instead just wants to enjoy the moment. When asked about getting married, she said: ‘I think we are just dealing with our work commitments at the moment, moving in, just one step at a time. He’s only 20. Not in any rush.

‘I feel like I can have a laugh with him. I feel like I can be myself and that’s such an important thing. I’ve been with guys in the past and I’ve been like, “I can’t do that, I have to be all prim and proper”. But with him I’m just a geek.’