Mike took his own life in March.

Former Love Island star Mike Thalassitis’ inquest took place today, with the North London Coroner’s Court confirming he was found hanged in March of this year.

It was confirmed that the footballer, who appeared on series three of the ITV dating programme, took his own life, aged just 26.

The inquest also found that traces of cocaine and alcohol were found in the footballer’s system, as well as the anti-depressant Fluxotine. It was also confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mike’s death, and no third party involved.

PC Emma Clawson, who attended the scene, also shared that Mike left a black notebook behind containing diary entries and letters, with notes at the back of the book addressed to his family sharing his intentions to end his life.

The information comes just days after the fifth series of the ITV dating show launched, with the first episode airing a tribute to former contestant, Mike.

His tragic passing sparked calls from viewers, urging reality TV shows to improve the ways in which contestants are cared for during and after production.

Many called for Love Island to provide better after-care for the Islanders, and a focus on their mental wellbeing following their departure from the whirlwind experience.

As a result, an updated duty of care system is in place for this year’s cast, which is set to include enhanced psychological support, detailed conversations with cast members about the impact the show could have on their lives plus a ‘proactive aftercare package’ for when the show is over.

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said: ‘The format of the new series will be familiar to Love Island viewers and we can’t wait to see how the new Islanders take to life in the villa and how relationships blossom. We hope that viewers will be hooked as they watch these young singles fall in love – hopefully it will be a summer to remember for both the Islanders and our viewers.

‘Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance. We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.

‘Also, as we are outlining today our welfare processes follow three key stages: pre-filming, filming and aftercare and we are increasing our post filming support to help Islanders following their time in villa.’