Love Island’s Montana Brown unveils shock new look as she parties with Vicky Pattison at Pride of Britain Awards

The star looks totally different!

We all know reality stars love having big, shiny, white teeth. Just ask Rylan Clark-Neal and Jack Fincham… And now Love Island’s Montana Brown has unveiled her very own set of sparklers.

The 23-year-old stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards looking absolutely amazing in a plunging white jumpsuit and pair of simple black heels.

But as well as wowing with her pretty incred figure, the Love Island babe also showed off her dramatic new veneers which appear straighter and definitely more eye-catching than her previous smile.

Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram, the telly star thanked her dental team for the knashers, writing: ‘With the help of @maisondental too for my bright pearly smile 😬.’

And Mon is clearly pretty chuffed with her transformation as she went on to share a load more snaps with a big grin on her face.

One snap sees her cuddling up to 2018 Love Island finalist Kaz Crossley, while another shows Montana with her BFF’s Vicky Pattinson and Ferne McCann.

Other stars which took to the red carper at Grosvenor House Hotel in London last night include fellow LI stars Megan Barton-Hanson, Wes Nelson, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Meanwhile, this comes after Montana recently dropped out of the most recent series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

And following her stint on the extreme survival show, the reality star recently shared shocking photos of the drastic weight loss she endured as a result of two weeks of starvation on the island.

Calling her time on the show ‘the hardest experience of my life’, Montana revealed she was ‘so glad I was in there with such an amazing group of people’.

Bear Grylls the island…what an absolutely pleasure it was to be on that show, thanks @channel4 🙌🏽it was definitely the hardest experience of my life but I’m so glad I was in there with such an amazing group of people. So for all of you that were like “eurgh you look so skinny yuck!” A few months back… it’s because my belly was full of limpet shit and that was probably about it so…. And also I lasted half way (not 3 days thank you…) Right this is a lengthy one guys so deep breath… Thanks to everyone who was on that experience with me. You will always be so special to me as you all looked after me so much, so thank you 😘 @anthonyogogo11 thanks for being the older brother I never had and your constant positivity kept me going on our treks. I wish more of our sing songs were shown and times you looked after me and came to the toilet with me because I was scared of the dark🙈 @jowoodorganics thanks for being my jungle mum and for being so kind and caring you’re one of a kind and i feel really lucky to have met such a beautiful soul, I hope I can be half the woman you are when I’m older! @jamescracknell I genuinely thought you were going to be a boring bollocks but none of us would have been able to achieve what we did without you, however do not miss seeing your ass everyday…but thank you for the beach chats and you don’t give yourself enough credit! @p_wicks01 hated your tattoos they were an eyesore but you and your Essex accent made the trip. You’re a gem and you absolutely smashed it. @paris.lees Jesus Christ that island was not made for you, but I have to say you did bring the sass and entertainment when you walked through camp on day 2 and you looked like you’d been on the island for a month already… god knows how you were always so sandy my love! @ericrobertsactor you were an old oddball and I definitely don’t miss you calling me baby 😂 but you did have a soft side and i absolutely loved the way you spoke about your wife. Saleya (not sure if you’ve got insta) you kept us all from death so thanks for that! @martinjkemp thanks for being the dad of the group &always approaching everything so calmly, you may be the nicest man alive. Miss u all 💕

Hitting out at all the people who previously criticised her for looking ‘skinny’ a few months ago, Montana wrote: ‘It’s because my belly was full of limpet sh** and that was probably about it so…’