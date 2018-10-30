The star looks totally different!

We all know reality stars love having big, shiny, white teeth. Just ask Rylan Clark-Neal and Jack Fincham… And now Love Island’s Montana Brown has unveiled her very own set of sparklers.

The 23-year-old stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards looking absolutely amazing in a plunging white jumpsuit and pair of simple black heels.

But as well as wowing with her pretty incred figure, the Love Island babe also showed off her dramatic new veneers which appear straighter and definitely more eye-catching than her previous smile.

Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram, the telly star thanked her dental team for the knashers, writing: ‘With the help of @maisondental too for my bright pearly smile 😬.’

And Mon is clearly pretty chuffed with her transformation as she went on to share a load more snaps with a big grin on her face.

One snap sees her cuddling up to 2018 Love Island finalist Kaz Crossley, while another shows Montana with her BFF’s Vicky Pattinson and Ferne McCann.

Other stars which took to the red carper at Grosvenor House Hotel in London last night include fellow LI stars Megan Barton-Hanson, Wes Nelson, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Meanwhile, this comes after Montana recently dropped out of the most recent series of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

And following her stint on the extreme survival show, the reality star recently shared shocking photos of the drastic weight loss she endured as a result of two weeks of starvation on the island.

Calling her time on the show ‘the hardest experience of my life’, Montana revealed she was ‘so glad I was in there with such an amazing group of people’.

Hitting out at all the people who previously criticised her for looking ‘skinny’ a few months ago, Montana wrote: ‘It’s because my belly was full of limpet sh** and that was probably about it so…’