One of our fave Love Island couples EVER, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have announced the amazing news that they’re engaged.

The loved-up pair – who met on the show all the way back in 2016 – revealed they’re getting married after Nathan proposed to his lady right outside the Love Island villa.

Confessing why he decided to take Cara back to where it all began, Nathan told OK! magazine: ‘I took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places which meant something to us.

‘Finally, I blindfolded her, led her to the pool and got down on one knee.’

Clearly smitten with her beau, Cara added: ‘This is where we met – we’ve come full circle’.

Cara and Nathan previously split up for a few weeks before welcoming their son Freddie-George in December 2017, with Cara revealing that she was struggling with anxiety at the time.

‘I had bad depression, and coming out of Love Island I had really bad anxiety,’ the 27-year-old said. ‘I didn’t know how to cope with the attention and the fact my boyfriend was going to nightclubs to do personal appearances.

‘It got to a point where we loved each other but we just weren’t happy, and then when I fell pregnant we made that conscious decision that it’s not right to be together at the moment, but if it’s meant to be, then it will work.

‘We didn’t think we would get back together, but we did.’

After Cara said yes, the reality stars have already started planning the big day, with mum-of-one Cara dreaming of a ceremony in Portugal.

Although Nathan revealed he’d prefer to stay on home soil, explaining: ‘We have elderly grandparents and we’d like them to be there, so we have to think about the travelling’.

Well, we can’t WAIT to hear more details.